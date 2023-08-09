FG Begs Resident Doctors To Shelve Strike

Federal government yesterday appealed to the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD ) to shelve its ongoing strike in the interest of Nigerians.

The permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Kachollom Daju, told journalists at a briefing in Abuja that efforts to address their demands have reached the highest level of discussions with the president.

The development came as the doctors prepare to picket the Federal Ministry of Health today over unmet demands that bordered on their conditions of service.

Although the federal government through the Federal Ministry of Health is yet to withdraw the “No work, No Pay” policy against the striking doctors, the permanent secretary appealed for more time for the government to address all demands, including” One-for-One” replacement for exited doctors and payment of the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF).

According to the permanent secretary, the MRTF payment has been captured in the 2023 appropriation and payment would commence when the operation of 2023 fiscal year starts as agreed upon by both parties in a signed memorandum of understanding after conciliation meeting between representatives of federal government, NMA and NARD on 19 May, 2023.