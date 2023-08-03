Niger Crisis: Tinubu Dispatches Gen. Abdulsalami, Sultan Of Sokoto To Niamey

The Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has dispatched a delegation to Niger Republic with a mandate to expeditiously resolve the current political impasse in the country.

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday, the action was in line with the resolution reached at the end of the extraordinary summit of the ECOWAS held last weekend in Abuja.

The delegation, headed by former Nigeria’s Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (Rtd), left for Niamey on Thursday following a briefing by President Tinubu at the State House in Abuja.