The Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC) has condemned former Kaduna State governor Nasir el-Rufai’s recent call for a political alliance between the North and the South-South regions ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement signed by the President of the group, Comrade Israel Uwejeyan, the group described el-Rufai’s call as a self-serving maneuver, driven by his personal ambition rather than a genuine desire for national unity.

The group claimed that el-Rufai’s political history was marred by deception, betrayal, and a lack of accountability.

According to the NDYC, el-Rufai played a key role in the political onslaught against former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, undermining his government’s efforts in economic transformation, infrastructural development, and democratic consolidation.

The group also highlighted el-Rufai’s tenure as governor of Kaduna State, marked by alleged reckless financial mismanagement and the accumulation of staggering debts.

It noted that the ongoing investigation by the Kaduna State House of Assembly has exposed the depth of corruption and fiscal recklessness during his administration.

The NDYC categorically rejected el-Rufai’s overtures, dismissing his call for a political realignment as a desperate attempt to shield himself from accountability.

The group advised el-Rufai to clear his name and answer for his stewardship in Kaduna State before seeking to lecture Nigerians on governance and national rescue.

The NDYC urged the people of the South-South and all well-meaning Nigerians to remain vigilant and reject every attempt by politicians to manipulate their way back into power under the pretence of national interest.

“We, the Niger Delta Youth Congress, therefore, advise Nasir el-Rufai to abandon his desperate search for political cover and instead prepare to answer for his stewardship in Kaduna State. Let him clear his name before seeking to lecture Nigerians on governance and national rescue.

“We urge the people of the South-South and indeed all well-meaning Nigerians to remain vigilant and reject every attempt by disgraced politicians to manipulate their way back into power under the pretense of national interest. Our region will not be used as a pawn in the selfish games of men who have contributed to the destruction of the very nation they now claim to want to save,” NDYC stated.