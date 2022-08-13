Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has carried out a minor cabinet reshuffle.

Governor Bello in a statement signed by the chief press secretary, Mary Noel Berje said the cabinet reshuffle was part of the administration’s efforts to achieve its set objectives and ensurie good governance.

He said the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure is now to be headed by Muhammad Sani Lafiya, while Mamman Musa moves to Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The governor reiterated that reshuffling would continue till the end of the present administration.

Mamman Musa was the commissioner for works and infrastructure while Muhammad Sani Lafiya was the commissioner for youth and sports.