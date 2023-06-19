Subsidy Removal: FG Urged To Set Up Price Control Board

A retired director of Health, Ibrahim Ajanaku, has appealed to the federal government to set up a price regulatory board to ensure a stable and sufficient supply of essential commodities chain to Nigerians.

Ibrahim, who made the call in a press statement issued to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, noted that Nigeria has well-defined and established resources which need to be harnessed and explored for appropriate dispensation for Nigerian economy recovery from fuel subsidy.

He said, “if the right things are put in place, people can now afford to maintain at every stage of their development with the spirit of self-reliance in achieving the desired goals.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu – a true luminary in nation-building whose exceptional leadership has been instrumental in fortifying democratic institutions and upholding the rule of law in Lagos in particular and Nigeria at large.

“It is with great honor and pride to have Tinubu as the 16th democratic president of this great nation, at this period the country is shaping and re-shaping her destiny. Indeed, you are a great blessing to Nigeria.