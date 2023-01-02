Niger State governor Abubakar Sani Bello said 2022 was tough economically and security wise even as he warned against thuggery in the 2023 general election.

The governor spoke in a new year message to the people of the state that notwithstanding his administration’s exit being close, the government remained focused to complete ongoing projects.

While acknowledging the declining banditry activities across the troubled parts of the state he paid glowing tribute to the gallantry of the Armed Forces and other security agencies for the sustained fight against the menace of banditry and wanton kidnappings that bedeviled the state.

“Although the outgoing year was tough in terms of security and economic challenges, the Governor urged Nigerlites to remain hopeful because the challenges are surmountable,” the message reads in part.

The governor said as the political activities picked up ahead of the 2023 general elections, campaigns of calumny and thuggery should be discouraged for issues-based campaigns by political actors.

He however assured that people would remain central and the main focus of the APC-led administration in the state and at the centre.

The governor noted that based on its performance thus far, the ruling party remained the most viable option for the citizens ahead of the 2023 general election.