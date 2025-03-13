The Niger State Government has directed the closure of two secondary schools in Minna, the state capital over violence that broke out between rival gangs in the schools.

Commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education in the state, Hon. Dr. Hadiza Mohammed named the affected schools as Government Day Secondary School, Bosso Road, Minna and Father O’Connell Science College, (GSS) Minna.

The Commissioner stated that the closure of the schools within Minna Metropolis was due to persistent fights involving students of the schools and youths within the community. “This closure will remain effective until further notice”.

LEADERSHIP reports that the secondary schools students organising themselves into gangs have engaged in violence resulting to deaths.

Our correspondent gathered that the state government decided to shut the schools following the upsurge of gangsterism among students of the two schools to check its spread to other schools.