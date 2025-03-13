The federal government has announced that its $2 billion fiber optic network project will commence in the fourth quarter of 2025, aiming to expand telecommunications access to 30 million underserved Nigerians.

This ambitious initiative, approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), will see the deployment of 90,000 kilometers of fiber optic cables nationwide, significantly enhancing digital connectivity.

Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. ‘Bosun Tijani disclosed the plan during the Industry-Focused Stakeholder Engagement Session of the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) on Thursday, in Lagos.

Tijani emphasised that the investment was essential to supporting Nigeria’s growing economy and ensuring equitable access to digital opportunities.

“The quality of connectivity that we want can only be achieved when investment is made in digital infrastructure. Historically, the private sector has driven these investments, but they focus on areas with immediate returns. The government is stepping in to close the gap,” Tijani stated.

The project will be co-funded, with the World Bank committing $500 million while the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Islamic Development Bank are also contributing.

The federal government will hold a 49 percent stake, with the private sector managing the remaining 51 percent to ensure efficient operations.

Alongside the fiber network expansion, the government will also invest in constructing 7,000 telecommunications towers in underserved rural areas. “If private capital won’t go to these areas, then the government must,” Tijani added.

In order to protect the new investments, President Bola Tinubu has declared all telecommunications infrastructure as critical national assets.

This designation, typically reserved for military installations, aims to deter vandalism and ensure uninterrupted service delivery.

The project aligns with Nigeria’s National Broadband Plan and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including Quality Education and Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure.

With work expected to begin by the end of the year, the initiative marks a significant step toward digital inclusion, economic empowerment, and nationwide connectivity.

Industry stakeholders, including the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the USPF, have pledged continued collaboration to ensure the success of the initiative.

NCC’s Executive Vice-Chairman, Dr. Aminu Maida, emphasised the importance of collaboration in achieving sustainable connectivity, even as he reaffirmed its commitment to bridging the digital divide by strengthening partnerships to expand telecommunication infrastructure in unserved and underserved communities across the country.

Maida noted that multi-stakeholder engagement was crucial for achieving digital inclusion, as it requires collective efforts from government agencies, mobile network operators, infrastructure providers, equipment manufacturers, development partners, and telecom trade groups.

“The evolving telecommunications landscape necessitates innovative and collaborative approaches to ensure long-term viability in delivering connectivity to unserved and underserved populations,” he stated.

The NCC, through the USPF, has been at the forefront of initiatives aimed at ensuring universal access to telecommunications services. These efforts align with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 4 (Quality Education) and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

Dr. Maida highlighted several key projects under USPF’s access and connectivity programs, including deployment of Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) to improve network coverage and expansion of backbone transmission infrastructure to enhance connectivity.

He stressed that the event served as a platform to discuss practical strategies to enhance the impact of these initiatives through strengthened partnerships.

He further called on all stakeholders to take decisive steps toward fostering sustainable partnerships that will drive digital inclusion and outlined three key areas of focus, which are exploring innovative financing models to attract investment in rural telecommunications; leveraging emerging technologies and alternative power solutions for sustainable connectivity and promoting policies that incentivize collaboration in connectivity projects.

“Our solutions must be tailored to address local challenges and align with current realities. The discussions at this event will lead to actionable solutions that will drive progress, foster economic development, and transform lives through connectivity,” he emphasised.

Maida therefore reaffirmed NCC’s commitment to ensuring that no community is left without access to digital connectivity. “Together, we can build a future where digital connectivity is a fundamental right, not a privilege. Let us remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that no community is left in the digital dark,” he stated.

The Head of USPF, Yomi Arowosafe, also emphasised the importance of collaboration in bridging the digital divide, adding that, “This session advances our continuous work to ensure inclusive connectivity for all Nigerians. By working together—governments, private sector players, NGOs, development partners, and communities—we can develop sustainable solutions to address both immediate and long-term connectivity needs.”

The USPF, a key driver of digital inclusion in Nigeria, remains committed to ensuring that every community benefits from the opportunities that come with connectivity.

Arowosafe expressed confidence in the outcomes of the event, stating that it marks the beginning of a “collective journey towards a more connected, inclusive, and prosperous Nigeria.”

He also encouraged active participation and contributions to help shape policies and practical solutions that will strengthen Nigeria’s digital ecosystem.