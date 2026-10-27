The independent ministerial committee investigating the deaths of 33 persons in the custody of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Minna, Niger State, has urged the federal government to apologise to the bereaved families, survivors and Nigerians, describing the incident as a preventable custodial tragedy.

The committee recommended the formal apology following its investigation into the deaths, which included 14 minors, and attributed the incident to severe overcrowding, unlawful detention conditions, failure of duty of care, ignored distress calls and wider institutional deficiencies.

Chairman of the committee, Jonathan Kure, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja while presenting the investigation report to the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

According to the committee, the tragedy exposed serious failures in custodial management, supervision and the protection of detainees’ fundamental rights.

The report stated: “The committee concluded that the incident was a preventable custodial tragedy caused by severe overcrowding, unlawful and unsuitable detention conditions, failure of duty of care, disregard of repeated distress warnings, inadequate supervision, and wider systemic deficiencies.”

The panel said its investigation did not support claims that the deaths resulted from a disease outbreak. Instead, available medical and forensic evidence indicated acute respiratory failure consistent with environmental asphyxia.

It identified extreme heat, inadequate ventilation and dehydration as major contributing factors, explaining that the detainees had been confined in a severely overcrowded cell for a prolonged period.

The committee established that approximately 50 male detainees were held in a cell measuring about 20 square metres, with inadequate airflow, no running water and no functioning toilet.

It further found that detainees repeatedly banged on the cell doors and walls, shouted for assistance and pleaded for water from shortly after 7 p.m. on September 16, 2026. However, officers allegedly failed to provide timely intervention despite the deteriorating conditions.

The deaths occurred between the evening of September 16 and the morning of September 17, 2026, according to the investigation.

The committee authenticated 33 fatalities and identified 41 survivors. It also established that 30 of the deceased had been buried before the panel’s medical team arrived, limiting post-mortem examinations to three bodies.

The committee also recommended educational support for dependants of the deceased, medical rehabilitation for survivors and psychological support for affected families.

On accountability, the panel recommended the dismissal of officers found principally responsible and prosecution for offences including murder, criminal negligence, torture and inhuman treatment, where applicable.

The committee concluded that , “the incident was a preventable custodial tragedy caused by severe overcrowding, unlawful and unsuitable detention conditions, failure of duty of care, disregard of repeated distress warnings, inadequate supervision, and wider systemic deficiencies.”

The chairman further said, “We urge the federal government to tender a formal apology to the bereaved families, the survivors and Nigerians at large, because this tragedy could have been avoided if not for the overzealousness of officers of the Niger State Command.”

The committee further urged the federal government to overhaul the NSCDC’s leadership and introduce standard detention facilities, CCTV monitoring, independent custodial oversight and improved emergency medical response.

It said the recommendations were necessary to ensure that no person detained by government security agencies was again exposed to conditions capable of causing preventable deaths.