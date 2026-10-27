The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) has challenged President Bola Tinubu to respond to an allegation by his campaign spokesperson, Alwan Hassan, that some ministers allegedly paid to secure their appointments and are now seeking to recoup their investments.

The council, in a statement signed by its Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday said the reported allegation raised serious questions about the integrity of ministerial appointments, accountability and the process of selecting members of the Federal Executive Council.

According to the ADC-PCC, Hassan reportedly made the allegation during a live television programme, claiming that some ministers paid money to secure their positions and were now focused on recovering their investments before concentrating on governance.

The council said the allegation, if substantiated, would constitute a serious indictment of the process through which public offices were filled.

It described the claim as particularly troubling because it was attributed to a figure associated with the President’s political camp.

The ADC-PCC said Nigerians deserved a clear response from the Presidency, insisting that an allegation of such magnitude should not be ignored without a transparent explanation.

It argued that, if established, the allegation would suggest that ministerial appointments were treated as private investments rather than positions of public trust.

The council also expressed concern that the alleged financial interests of public office holders could influence decisions affecting millions of Nigerians.

It said the allegation was coming at a time when citizens were grappling with rising living costs, insecurity, pressure on household incomes and other economic challenges.

The ADC-PCC further questioned whether the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda was adequately addressing the interests and welfare of ordinary Nigerians.

“Public office is a responsibility, not a commercial transaction,” the council said, stressing that ministerial appointments should be based on competence, integrity and commitment to national service rather than financial inducements.

The council outlined four demands, including an immediate response from Tinubu clarifying whether he was aware of the allegation, whether an investigation had been initiated and what steps his administration intended to take.

It also called on Hassan to substantiate his reported claims by identifying the ministers allegedly involved, stating the amounts purportedly paid and naming those who allegedly received the money.

The ADC-PCC urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate any evidence of financial inducements connected to ministerial appointments.

It said anyone found culpable should face the full consequences of the law.

The council also called on the National Assembly to consider a transparent public inquiry into the allegation, including inviting Hassan to clarify his reported remarks and provide any supporting evidence.

However, the ADC-PCC stressed that its demands were not a substitute for evidence or due process, but were necessary to establish the facts and protect the integrity of public institutions.

It maintained that public appointments should be made in the national interest and that public resources should be managed for the benefit of citizens.

The council warned that silence or an evasive response from the Presidency could deepen public concern and leave critical questions unanswered.