Worried by the difficulties being faced by the people of Niger State in the effort to comply with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) cashless policy and redesigned naira note, the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has said deliberate move will be made to ameliorate the growing suffering of the people as rural markets closed for lack of cash.

The governor who sympathised with the people over the prevailing hardship as a result of the policy of the apex bank, said the government is not unaware of the devastating effects of the policy on the people.

A statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane disclosed that Governor Sani Bello was deeply moved by the attendant consequences of the policy which has been affecting the citizens, especially the scarcity of the naira note.

He said, “Government is aware that the situation has been the most difficult experience in the last few days as many Nigerlites have encountered challenges in going about the process.

“Governor Sani Bello pleaded with the people of the State to remain calm as appropriate measures would be taken by the government to ameliorate the situation”.

He noted that “Due to the shortage of cash in circulation and lack of the newly redesigned notes which resulted in the closure of rural markets and several shops in the urban cities thereby causing hardship, we assured the citizenry that we are working around the clock to mitigate the hardship so that normalcy would resume”.

Matane further revealed that while the government , like most Nigerlites, believes that the public is facing untold hardship following the policy, it passionately appealed to the Federal Government to find lasting solutions to the problem faced by the people.