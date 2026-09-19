The federal government has released the names of 20 officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) suspended in connection with the reported deaths of 37 suspected illegal miners in the custody of the Corps in Niger State.

The officers, who include personnel involved in the arrest, investigation, legal and custodial duties, were suspended alongside the Niger State Commandant of the Corps pending the outcome of an independent investigation into the incident.

This was contained in a statement personnaly signed by the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on Saturday, September 19, 2026, in which he announced the constitution of a 10-member independent committee to investigate the deaths and directed all officers involved to cooperate fully with the panel.

He said the development follows a directive by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for a comprehensive, transparent and unhindered investigation into the incident, which occurred on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

The minister described the deaths as deeply disturbing, saying the government owes the families of the deceased and the Nigerian public a transparent account of the events leading to the incident.

According to him, the independent committee will establish the identities of the deceased and investigate their arrests, detention, as well as the cause and circumstances of their deaths.

Tunji-Ojo added that the committee has also been mandated to determine responsibility, complicity, negligence and misconduct, and recommend appropriate action, compensation where applicable, and measures to prevent a recurrence.

The minister directed the NSCDC leadership and all relevant officers to preserve and make available all records and material evidence connected to the incident.

“Any attempt to destroy or conceal evidence, intimidate witnesses or obstruct the investigation will be treated as a serious offence,” he warned.

The 10-member committee , according to the statement is chaired by a retired deputy director-general of the Department of State Services, Mr.Jonathan Kure,

while former director-general of the Nigeria Law School,Prof. Isa Hayatu Chiroma (SAN), will serve as Secretary.

Other members include AIG Hosea Hassan Karma (retired); Prof. Olayinka Buhari, Professor of Histopathology and former Chief Medical director of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital; representatives of the Minna Emirate Council and Niger State Government;

Other members are the national secretary, Miners Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Liman Sulaiman, lawyer and human rights activist, Mr Deji Adeyanju; Mrs Zainab Suleiman Okino of Blueprint Newspaper; and Dr George Agbakahi, a public Affairs Analyst.

He stated that the committee may co-opt relevant experts, access necessary facilities and documents, visit relevant locations and request memoranda from members of the public.

They have two weeks to complete its assignment and submit its report to the Minister.

The 20 officers suspended in connection with the incident, in addition to the Niger State Commandant of the NSCDC, are listed below according to their respective ranks and roles:

The 20 suspended officers are:

O/C Station Guard, SC Usman Isah Ndamaka; Station Guard, ASCI Hassan Mohammed; Station Guard, CCA Bala Mohammed; Arresting Officer/O/C Investigation, CSC Oluwadare Sunday; Arresting Officer, DCC Obafemi Elvis; Arresting Officer, CSC Annas Shitto Lamino; HOD INT/INV, DCC Philip Ajayi; O/C Legal, ACC Barr. Stephen Tsado; Day/Night Duty Officer, ASCI Alhassan Mohammed; Guard Duty, IC Abdullahi Sale; Guard Duty, IC Mohammed Sonfada; Guard Duty, CAI Liman Abubakar; Guard Duty, CAI Bala Usman; Guard Duty, IC Mohammed Jiya; Guard Duty, DSC Isah Suleiman; Guard Duty, CAI Ahmed Wushishi; and Guard Duty, IC Sale Adamu.