The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, has said the strong interventions of President Bola Tinubu in Kogi State, alongside the performance of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, will secure massive support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

Fanwo said the Federal Government’s interventions in the state had created tangible reasons for the people to appreciate the Tinubu administration, particularly in infrastructure, security, transportation, economic development, and strategic investments.

He made the remarks while assessing the growing relationship between the Federal Government and the Kogi State Government, noting that major projects and interventions were opening up new opportunities for the state.

According to him, the reconstruction of major federal highways, support for security operations, and development of strategic economic infrastructure had strengthened the partnership between Abuja and Lokoja.

He said Governor Ododo had complemented the Federal Government’s efforts with extensive investments in roads, healthcare, education, agriculture, security, rural development, and other sectors.

Fanwo said the combination of federal interventions and state-level development had provided the APC with a strong record to present to the people of Kogi ahead of the 2027 elections.

“With what the President has done in Kogi State, it will be difficult for other presidential candidates to mount a serious campaign in the state on moral grounds.

“The President has given Kogi people reasons to appreciate his administration. The people can see the projects, the interventions, and the opportunities that his administration has brought to the state.

“Politics is important, but development is more important. The people are interested in what the government is doing to improve their lives and expand opportunities for their children.”

Fanwo said the people of Kogi were paying close attention to the benefits of the partnership between the state and federal governments, adding that continuity would be important to the completion of ongoing projects and the expansion of economic opportunities.

“We need continuity in the partnership between the Federal Government and the State Government. We need the roads to be completed. We need the airport to become operational. We need our economic corridors to expand. We need more investments and more opportunities for our young people. That is why continuity matters,” he said.

The Commissioner said the APC would continue to engage with the people and communicate the achievements of both the Tinubu and Ododo administrations as the 2027 elections approached.