A 51 year old Nigerian scholar and Independent Senior Researcher at the University of Fort Hare South Africa, Dr Ayodele Odularu, has been found dead at her Eastern Cape Province, South Africa residence. The family said Odularu died on August 16, 2026.

Family members say her death was not natural based on certain tell tale signs at her residence. However investigation is ongoing to discover what happened.

The university of Fort Hare paid tribute to Dr Odularu, “Her work reflected a deep commitment to addressing challenges that affect everyday lives, including access to knowledge, educational opportunity, sustainable development, and solutions that empower underserved communities.”

Announcing the tragic discovery, the deceased younger brother Dr Gbadebo Odularu wrote,“With hearts filled with gratitude for a life beautifully lived, we announce the passing of our beloved sister, Dr Ayodele Temidayo Odularu, who departed this world at the age of 51.

“Dr Ayodele was far more than a sister. She was a cherished daughter, aunt, friend, mentor, scholar, and a source of encouragement, compassion, wisdom, and strength to everyone blessed to know her.

“Her presence brought warmth into every room. She was known for her kindness, infectious laughter, generosity, resilience, and unwavering commitment to uplifting others. She had a rare ability to make people feel valued, heard, and inspired.”