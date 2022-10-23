The Nigeria-Antigua and Barbuda Chamber of Commerce has offered Nigerians tour opportunities to Antigua and Barbuda, an island in the Caribbean.

This, it is doing, in collaboration with Airfield Travels and the government of Antigua, thereby, offering the Nigerian people a five-day tour of ‘Paradise on Earth’, a twin island of vast opportunities.

While calling on Nigerians to come and fly with them to Antigua and Barbuda, an island with 365 beaches, one for each day of the year, Airfield’s statement said the trip offers people, government to business and business to business connections, in addition to fun.

“It is one of the world’s most desirable destinations for tourism, business and investment. It is visa on arrival, come and have a piece of paradise! Flight fare, visa fee and hotel bills all-inclusive,” it added.

It states the departure date is October 31, 2022 from Lagos and the return date is November 6, 2022.

In a statement made available to newsmen, Airfield said; “It’s a non-stop flight. Interested tourists can visit www.antigua.tours or company’s office in Abuja.”

A statement from Antigua said, “Never get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life. No matter what happens, Vacations gives you a story to tell’.

Antigua and Barbuda is an independent Commonwealth country comprising its two namesake islands and several smaller ones. It is positioned where the Atlantic and Caribbean meet, it’s also known for reef-lined beaches, rainforests and resorts.

“It English harbour is a yachting hub and the site of historic Nelson’s Dockyard. In the capital, St. John’s, the national museum displays indigenous and colonial artefacts,” it pointed out.