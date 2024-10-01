Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Tuesday, urged Nigerians to resist the temptation to align with gimmicks of the unpatriotic citizens that seek to fuel discord through advocacy for protests, violence, as well as civil disobedience that will only lead to wanton destruction and anarchy.

Rather, Governor Abiodun admonished all citizens to patiently remain united, support one another and work together to enable the country navigate the journey of the present economic hardship being experienced throughout the globe.

Abiodun stated this in his address to mark the Nigeria’s 64th Independence Anniversary held at the Arcade Ground of the State Secretariat in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital.

Declaring that President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies were designed to foster long-term stability and sustainable growth for the country, Abiodun reminded that such effort requires the collective commitment and sacrifice from all the citizens to materialise.

He urged Nigerians to recommit themselves towards building an egalitarian society where everyone has the opportunity to fulfill their potential.

“Today, Nigeria faces turbulent economic times. Global economic pressures, coupled with domestic challenges, have placed significant strain on our resources. Rising inflation, unemployment, and the cost of living have impacted the lives of many, creating anxiety about the future.

“These challenges are real and urgent, requiring immediate and sustained action. This is not a time to lose hope. In adversity, nations are tested, and I firmly believe that with the resilience Nigerians are known for, we will overcome these economic challenges and emerge stronger.

“As an Administration, we recognise the gravity of the socio-economic situation in Nigeria today. It is the result of years of complex issues—misguided policies, leadership failures, and poor governance.”

He however reassured that the Tinubu’s administration is fully aware of the challenges and is deeply committed to reversing these trajectories.

“Let us remain resilient, continue to pray, persevere and trust in Almighty God. Let us engage constructively and work with the government, knowing that this is an inclusive administration that does not intend to unduly burden its citizens,” he urged.

He added that the government was fully aware of the current economic challenges and their impact on our people, noting that the federal government swiftly moved in by implemented bold and deliberate measures aimed at repositioning the economy and preventing the nation from bankruptcy.

“These initiatives, though necessary, come with some measure of sacrifice. As the saying goes, “there is no gain without some pain,” we must persevere, for there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“Let us not align with those who seek to fuel discord by advocating for protests, violence, and civil disobedience, actions that lead only to vandalism wanton destruction and possible anarchy”.