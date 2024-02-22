The Nigeria Biodiversity Conservation Alliance (NBCA) has expressed grief over the tragic passing of Mr. Olabode Olawuyi.

Olawuyi was a dedicated veterinary technologist and former Public Relations Officer for the National Zoological Agency (NAZAP), whose dedication to his chosen field shone, at the Zoological Garden of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State.

“He had dedicated years to the OAU Zoological Garden, providing exemplary care to its resident lion, whom he had nurtured since its birth,” a statement by the group signed by Mr. Dipo Bali noted.

Acknowledging the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mr. Olawuyi’s passing at the OAU Zoological Garden in Ile-Ife, NBCA said, “We extend our deepest condolences to his grieving family, friends, and colleagues at OAU during this difficult time. Our unwavering support stands with them as they navigate this profound loss.

“As an organization dedicated to wildlife protection and preservation in Nigeria, we recognize the inherent risks associated with working with wild animals. We remain steadfast in advocating for the strictest adherence to safety protocols and established guidelines to ensure the well-being of both wildlife caretakers and the animals under their care.”

Stating that it remained committed to closely monitoring the situation and collaborating with relevant authorities to prevent similar tragedies from unfolding in the future, the NBCA added that it was also extending unwavering support to the OAU Zoological Garden and its staff during this period of immense loss.

“In memory of Mr. Olabode Olawuyi, we pledge to redouble our efforts towards promoting responsible wildlife management practices and fostering a robust safety culture within the zoological and animal care fields. His dedication and passion will forever serve as an inspiration to us all,” the statement added.