President Muhammadu Buhari has said the new border bridge between Nigeria and Cameroon would go a long way to curtail insecurity. He stated this at the commissioning of the bridge between Nigeria/Cameron border.

A statement issued by the director of press and public relations, Blessing Lare Adams said Buhari who was represented at the ceremony by the minister of state for foreign affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada said: “Nigeria expects that this bridge and border post will enhance security patrol and cooperation in this part of the border with Cameroun and also hope that it will complement the current efforts of Nigeria and Cameroun to combat the scourge of terrorism and violent extremism in our region.”

He said the project was important because the activities of violent extremists had continued to present major challenges to the development of both countries.

“Their activities have continued to deter our economies and the maximization of the potential of our countries as well as cause political upheavals and menace in our regions. Hence it is our hope that the commissioning of this project will accelerate the efforts our gallant security personnel who are already doing very well in securing our territories,” he said.

He added that the project which is part of the Nigeria-Cameroun Multinational Highway and Transport Facilitation Programme would remain a visible testimony to the continuing cooperation and good neighborliness between our two countries as well as regional economic communities.