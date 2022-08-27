The head of Nigeria’s delegation to the Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission, (CNMC), the attorney general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, has said the two countries have reduced major disagreement areas on the disputed Bakassi Peninsula and surrounding boundaries from 13 to three.

Mallami stated this in Abuja at the meeting of the 34th session of the mixed commission between the two countries.

The attorney general attributed the success to the commitment of both countries and the chairman of the commission. He said the Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission handling the exercise had within its 20 years of commitment towards peace building reduced the major disagreement between the two countries.

Malami who hailed the efforts of the chairman of the mixed commission, Mahamat Saleh, said he had recorded tremendous achievements in pursuing the needed peace efforts.

The AGF said the commission’s conclusion on the pillar construction exercise of lots six A, B, and C on the Atlantic Mountain was a milestone achievement in view of the difficulty in accessing the area.

According to him, it is also on record that under able leadership they jointly resolved the challenges previously associated with some of the major disagreement areas inherited and these disagreements were reduced.

The director-general, National Boundary Commission, Adamu Adaji, said the efforts were commendable and hoped that in no distant time the remaining areas of the disagreement would be resolved.