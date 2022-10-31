The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) yesterday said Nigerians don’t need a tribal president adding that they will not allow some people to destroy the country.

According to the NNPP, their presidential candidate Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso is the best among the candidates adding that Nigeria needs him to heal the country from the wounds inflicted on it by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government.

National chairman of the party, Prof Rufai Alkali stated this at the national seminar of the party with NGOs, support groups and state coordinators with the theme, “Promoting Synergy Between NNPP, Its Candidates And Support Groups Towards Success Of The 2023 General Election, Alkali said Nigerians need a leader.

“We need a leader that should be supported. We need a leader that will unite this country and Kwankwanso is the best because he understands every aspect of the country. Kwankwanso will release his blueprint. We don’t want a tribal president, we don’t need an ethnic president. We want somebody who can deliver. Security agencies should ensure they hunt everyone trading with their PVCs.

“We don’t want to give anyone a chance again to destroy this country,” Alkali said, adding that Nigerians want a nationalist as a president, not an arrangement of political parties.

“We are talking about political parties and not zones. Regionalisation of politics is not good. I’ve been supporting candidates from the south. We’ve been doing it. APC has been fighting from day one. That is what they wanted if Buhari fails, they will say they will improve on it. Such people should not be given the chance again,” Alkali added.

Also speaking, the national publicity secretary of the NNPP, Major Agbo said Kwankwaso is the best among all the contestants adding that his achievement speaks for him.

Also speaking, the party’s national liaison officer, Bashir Mohammed Abacha, who said the 2023 general elections is crucial the the survival of democracy in Nigeria, added that Kwankwanso will emerge victorious.

“NNPP is the new face of Nigeria’s politics, a beacon of hope to our long-suffering compatriots. The party’s message of hope for a New Nigeria that has a future for all should be clearly presented to the people.

“We see light at the end of the tunnel. We see a glorious future for our nation. We see a new Nigeria which citizens will be proud of. We see hope for the hopeless, help for the helpless, unity in diversity, prosperity for the impoverished, freedom for the oppressed and captives, voice for the voiceless and goodwill to citizens of the world. Nigeria shall be great again under NNPP’s government. Kwankwaso will win the election,” Abacha added.