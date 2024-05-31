Ad

Kaduna State governor, Senator Uba Sani and his Benue State counterpart, Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia yesterday cautioned that Nigeria cannot afford to fail Nigeria because of the negative effect it will have on the entire African continent.

The governors stated that President Bola Tinubu policies will take Nigeria to greatness stressed the need for unity in the country, saying religion should not be a dividing factor.

They both spoke in Kaduna State at a Lecture organised by Arewa Think Tank to celebrate one year achievements of the administration of President Tinubu.

Alia, who was the guest speaker at a Lecture with the theme; "Our Diversity, Our Strength," urged Nigerians not to not take their diversity for granted. He added that it should be their power, strength and force that holds them together as one people.

Stressing that diversity should not be a source of conflicts and tension, he said it should, instead, “build a more robust and prosperous Nigeria,” adding that “if Nigeria fails as a nation, the entire countries in Africa will fail.”

The governor said Tinubu has brought hope of unity irrespective of differences in religion, ethnicity and social status. He added that the president stepped up progress in infrastructure, education, health, agriculture and every possible parameter of social engineering.

Kaduna State governor, Sani, said Nigerians must have unity of purpose in order to achieve the desired peace and progress.

He said President Tinubu meant well for the country despite the current hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy and other policies of the current administration.

Sani urged Nigerians to support the president because he holds Nigerians and Nigeria in high esteem.

The governor recalled that Tinubu was one of those who fought for the return of the current democratic dispensation. He said the president was one of the financiers of the pro-democracy movement during the clamour for the military to relinquish power to civilians.