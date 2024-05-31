Ad

Presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 election, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, and governorship candidate of the party, Dr. Oberiafoh Udoh, said the party will deliver the desired change in Edo State if elected into office.

They stated this during the flag off of the party’s governorship campaign held at the Youth House Akpakpava road in Benin City.

Sowore, who urged the crowd to anticipate victory in the September 21 governorship election, noted that the AAC is the party to beat.

He said, “I’m so delighted to be here today, it’s a thing of Joy. I’m assuring you dear Edolites that the change you desire is here today, cry no more for Edo State is about to regain her lost Glory.”

The governorship campaign flag off witnessed a massive assemblage, some the dignitaries include the party chairman, Gabriel Erhahon; the deputy, Mike Ogbanya; state secretary, pastor Nathaniel; national organising secretary, Paul Oshiokhue; TIB national coordinator, Juwon Sanyaolu; all local government chairmen and other personalities.

Addressing the party faithfuls and other well-wishes of the state, the Edo State AAC chairman, Mr. Gabriel Erhahon, assured the people of a divine change and urged them to come out in their numbers to cast and protect their votes on the election day.

The governorship candidate of the party, Dr. Oberiafoh Udoh, disclosed that his contract with the people of the state was contained in his progressive agenda.

The agenda, he explained, focuses on investment, education, security and agriculture, among others, assuring them that he would not disappoint the state on the confidence reposed in him when elected.

He stressed that his tenure would ensure that the dream of the state becomes a reality, urging the people to give him a chance to prove to them what God has deposited in him.