The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and their Chinese counterparts, All China Journalists Association (ACJA) have sought collaboration with LEADERSHIP Group Limited in the execution of their partnership deal.

NUJ president, Comrade Chris Isiguzo, made the appeal when he led a delegation of Chinese journalists headed by Ms. Wu Xu, executive secretary of All China Journalists Association (ACJA) to the corporate head office of LEADERSHIP Newspapers in Abuja, yesterday, saying their choice for collaboration was informed by the deep relationship China enjoys with LEADERSHIP Newspapers.

He said the two unions have signed a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) that will benefit both Nigerian and Chinese journalists in the area of exchange of visits, training and retraining programmes.

“Earlier today at the national secretariat of Nigeria Union of Journalists, we signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on behalf of every journalist in Nigeria with ACJA and by the time we unveil the packages that we have there in the MoU, journalists in our country will be full of smiles because there are so many things that they will benefit from it including exchange visits, training and retraining programmes.

“Already by August, there is a forum taking place in China and some journalists from Nigeria will be taking part in the forum courtesy of the MoU that we signed today“, Isiguizo said.

On her part, the leader of the Chinese delegation, Ms. Wu Xu said the agreement signed between both sides will promote cooperation and friendship. „We have signed agreements between both sides and the agreement will promote cooperation and friendship between us.”

She commended the LEADERSHIP Newspapers for being a leading media organisation in Nigeria.

“We know that this year marks the 20th anniversary of LEADERSHIP Newspaper and it is a great media house here in Nigeria as it was rated Newspaper of the Year in 2009. We are so delighted with the LEADERSHIP Newspaper and we will like to invite you in future to China,” Xu said.

Responding, the managing editor of LEADERSHIP Newspaper, Raliat Ahmed-Yusuf, thanked the Chinese government for their continued collaboration through their Embassy in Nigeria with LEADERSHIP Group, saying that the media house is open to more partnership with China.

I would like to thank the Chinese government through its Embassy here in Nigeria for what they have been doing and we will continue to do. LEADERSHIP Newspapers in particular has enjoyed a very robust relationship with China as well as the Chinese media.”

Yusuf recalled that the Chinese government‘s relationship with LEADERSHIP Newspaper spans several years through numerous partnerships and collaborations which have been mutually beneficial.

She pointed out that one of such collaborations are publications of content from China across all LEADERSHIP titles and platforms with special feature in the LEADERSHIP HAUSA called Daga Sin and Babban-Bango ( The Great Wall).

This is just one of the numerous collaborations with China which has helped in promoting the Chinese culture, as well as, showcasing its infrastructure development and investments in Nigeria.

As a media house, we are most honoured and delighted with this visit as we hope for more engagements in future,“ Yusuf said.