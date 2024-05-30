Ad

MAKE BEING PROMPT A PRIORITY

The first step in becoming punctual is accepting that you have a punctuality problem. Then, realize that it’s a habit that’s having a negative impact on your career, on your business, and/or on your relationships.

SHIFT YOUR MINDSET

Being early is a sign of being organized. It demonstrates that you have respect for others. By shifting your thinking to “all important people are punctual” will change your thinking and place you in a prime position to demonstrate how you value others and yourself.

KNOW WHY YOU WANT TO BE PUNCTUAL

Whenever you want to create a new habit, you need to be very clear on the reasons why you want to build that habit. The stronger those reasons are, the more likely it is that you’ll be able to make the new habit stick.

BE RUTHLESS WITH YOUR TO DO LIST

One reason why you may have a tendency to be late is because you simply have too much to do. Take out your to do list and ruthlessly cross out anything that’s not a priority.

MORNING RITUALS

Preparation is the key to punctuality. One way to place you in a prime position to arrive on time at any event is to set yourself up from the night by organizing what you will wear.

SAY “NO ” TO LAST-MINUTE REQUESTS

It’s 20 minutes before dinner and your boss wants you to finish that last document, which takes an hour. In short, it’s possible to be late by different amounts of time if you are unable to say no to other people.

CREATE A TIME CUSHION FOR YOURSELF

The habits of punctual people include not just giving themselves enough time to get to their destination on time. But also giving themselves additional time to do so. As a result, they also give themselves a time cushion in case of problems.