The Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) has announced that its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will include elections for the NCF Board, will take place on 20th September, 2025 in Abuja.

The public relations and business development manager of the Federation, Musa Ehizoje Bodie, announced this in a press statement made available to journalists yesterday, saying the significant event follows the guidelines outlined in the federation’s approved constitution.

The statement added that at the last NCF Board meeting held on 23rd August 2025 in Lagos, board members approved the dates, guidelines, and timelines for the upcoming elections and set an independent electoral committee which has also been formed, entrusted with overseeing the election process and declaring the results.

As part of its longstanding tradition, the General Assembly will convene to review the federation’s activities over the past year and to devise strategies for the forthcoming year. Following this meeting, elections will be held for the positions of President, Vice President, and Zonal Representatives on the Board.

In preparations for the AGM, elections for Athletes and Technical Representatives will occur on 19th September 2025 in Abuja. Additionally, elected members from other constituencies, including the National Association of Women in Sports (NAWIS) and the Nigeria Association of Physical and Health Education, Recreation Sports and Dance (NAPHER-SD), which have already conducted their elections, will also partake in the voting process during the AGM.

This year’s AGM promises to be a pivotal moment for the NCF as it continues to champion the growth of cricket in Nigeria.