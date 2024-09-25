Nigeria defender Igoh Ogbu is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury.

Ogbu sustained an injury in Slavia Prague’s league clash against Viktoria Plzen.

The former Flying Eagles player was stretchered off the pitch in the first half after a head collision with Viktoria Plzeň duo, Jan Kopic and Svetozar Marković.

The centre-back is expected to undergo surgery in the coming days.

The 24-year-old could return to action by December if his rehabilitation process goes smoothly.

Slavia Prague will miss his leadership presence in their upcoming fixtures.

They will face Ludogorets Razgrad in Bulgaria on Wednesday in the Europa League’s first round contest.