The Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) Bwari Area Council branch in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) shut down activities at the council secretariat on Monday by barricading the main entrance gate.

The protesting workers, led by their chairman Emmanuel Ishaku, blocked the entrance with their vehicles. Addressing the gathering, they vowed not to back down until their demands are met.

Placards held by the workers displayed their grievances: “What is our offense? Pay us our 35% wage award,” “FCT chairmen, key into the renewed hope agenda of Mr. President,” “A hungry man is an angry man,” “Be more responsive, pay us our right,” and “An injury to one is an injury to all,” among others.

They claimed that the Area Council’s allocation is sufficient to cover all their entitlements and accused the chairman of trying to undermine the FCT minister Nyesom Wike’s good intentions for the region.

The FCT workers reminded the council chairmen that public servants are essential, implying that they themselves wouldn’t be able to achieve anything without them.

Previously, the NULGE FCT chapter wrote to the FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, noting the non-implementation of their 40-person allowance, pension deductions, statutory deductions, and other rights and privileges.

The letter, which was made available to journalists, was signed by Comr. Ibrahim Abdullahi Kabi, State President NULGE FCT Chapter, and Comr. Bridget Ayendi, State Secretary NULGE FCT Chapter

The letter read, “The SEC-in session after exhaustive deliberations on lingering issues as regards the non-implementation of 40 percent peculiar allowance, pension deduction, hazard arrears, cooperative deduction, 25 percent adjusted CONMESS/CONHESS respectively Resolved that a seven (7) day ultimatum be issued to Area Council Chairmen with effect from January 3 to 11 January, 2024 to maintain existing industrial peace and harmony.

“That if after the 7 days ultimatum and our demands are not met, then the Union would have no option than to shut down activities in all the area councils and LEA on Friday January 12, 2024 until our demands are met.’

At the time of filling this report all the primary schools, junior and senior secondary schools under the council were under lock and key.