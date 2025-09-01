The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has distanced itself from the conviction of Simon Ekpa in Finland, insisting that his actions and affiliations have no ties with the group.

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB dismissed attempts to link Ekpa to its movement, describing it as “a brazen fraud against truth and justice.”

“The world must know that the question of Simon Ekpa’s non-membership in IPOB is already judicially settled in Finland,” the group declared.

According to IPOB, both it and Ekpa had appeared before a Finnish court, where it was clarified that he had no connections with the organisation.

“IPOB under oath in a Finnish court testified that Simon Ekpa has never held any position in IPOB or ESN. Ekpa himself under oath described himself merely as a ‘content creator,’ admitted he disowned IPOB, and boasted that he would destroy IPOB,” the statement read.

The group further accused Ekpa of creating parallel structures that contradicted IPOB’s ideology.

“Ekpa created his own contraptions: ‘Biafra Government in Exile,’ ‘Biafra Liberation Army (BLA),’ and ‘Biafra Defence Force (BDF),’ all of which IPOB repudiated and condemned,” it added.

IPOB insisted that any attempt to associate Ekpa’s conviction with its movement amounted to “deliberate misinformation, a calculated lie, knowingly repeated to deceive.”

The group also accused the Nigerian government of orchestrating a smear campaign aimed at influencing judicial proceedings in the trial of its detained leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“The Nigerian state is orchestrating this smear campaign as a diversionary tactic, timed precisely to contaminate the upcoming ruling on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s no-case submission.

“Why the unexplained delay in delivering judgment when the Federal Government has failed to establish even a prima facie case? The answer is obvious: they are buying time to inject irrelevant and extraneous narratives like Ekpa’s conviction, in a bid to corrupt judicial reasoning,” IPOB alleged.

It described the prolonged adjournment in Kanu’s case as “judicial hostage-taking, a weaponisation of the courts to sustain persecution.”

The group further called on foreign governments and international institutions, including the European Union, Finland, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the United Nations, to intervene.

“The Finnish court exonerated IPOB of any link to Simon Ekpa. We demand clarity be issued to Nigeria to stop this malicious misuse,” IPOB urged.

Addressing Western nations, IPOB added, “You have both condemned Nigeria’s extraordinary rendition of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya. If you are true to your principles, you must also condemn this latest charade, an attempt to derail a fair trial by importing lies.”

IPOB reiterated that Simon Ekpa must carry his own burden since he has no link with the convicted agitator.

“Simon Ekpa’s conviction is his burden and his alone. IPOB will never carry it. IPOB is a peaceful movement registered under international law, committed to lawful self-determination. This case in Abuja is not about IPOB’s legitimacy; it is about the persecution of one man. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, for daring to demand freedom through peaceful means.”

Warning that the international community was monitoring Kanu’s trial closely, IPOB said, “We warn Justice James Omotosho and the Nigerian judiciary: the eyes of the world are upon you. On 10 October 2025, the only acceptable outcome is one grounded in law and fact. Any judgment influenced by this manufactured smokescreen will be rejected as null and void by history, by law, and by the international community.”

IPOB concluded by cautioning that Nigeria risked further damage to its image if it continued to misrepresent facts.

“Nigeria stands today at the bar of world opinion. Persist in this fraud, and you confirm yourselves a rogue state where the rule of law is dead,” the statement read.