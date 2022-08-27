The third edition of the Nigeria International Film & TV Summit (NiFS) is scheduled to hold August 29 to September 4 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja GRA.

Themed Streaming Wars: The Implications on Future of Content Monetisation for Film and TV Content the four days summit will feature several presentations and panel discusses with Nigerian and International filmmakers and stakeholders involved in the promotion, cross-culturalisation and distribution of Nigerian movies home and abroad.

Keynote speakers at the summit are: chairman/CEO, Channels Media Group, John Momoh; director of Content Acquisition and head, WW Major Studio Licensing Strategy at Amazon Prime Video, Ayanna Lonian; executive producer, REDTV, Bola Atta; and chairman, Cinemas Exhibitors Association of Nigeria, Ope Ajayi. Other speakers include filmmaker, content producer and founder Zuri24 Media, Femi Odugbemi; while the High Commissioner of India to Nigeria, His Excellency, Shri G. Balusabramanian; executive producer/CEO, Hamisha Daryani Ahuja of Forever 7 Entertainment, co-producers of Namaste Wahala; and Nigerian actresses, Rahama Sadau, and Nancy Isime will feature on the panel discussion: An Exploration of Cultural Intersections and Co-creation in the Film Industry, among others.

Aimed at developing a platform for the extensive examination of issues related to the business of film with regards to Hollywood film distribution in Nigeria, and the Nollywood appeal for international distribution, NiFT, the first and second editions of the festival held in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

It seeks to discuss the opportunities, possibilities, concerns and challenges revolving around film in Nigeria for international distributors and film investors; Nigerian producers challenges of rediscovering new and dynamic models for revenue on their films, and independent Nigerian producers struggles to stay relevant in the international film business despite increased demand for higher production values at the global film market.