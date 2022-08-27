In commemoration of No Music Day 2022, chairman, Board of Copyright Society of Nigeria , COSON, Tony Okoroji will deliver a live broadcast of his keynote address to creatives on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Titled , ‘Music In A Society On The Road To A Socio-Political Revolution’, Okoroji’s address will dissect the potentials and predicaments of Nigeria’s creative industry, and the key role that all Nigerian creatives and professionals must urgently play to save the nation from self-destruction.

Although music is the main point of contact, Okoroji’s address, will highlight the violation of rights of all Nigerians and Nigerian creatives (authors, publishers, architects, computer programmers, visual artists and designers) and the damage such abuse has wrought in the nation, said COSON’s Media Relations Executive, Mandu Uwem Umoh.

The broadcast will premiere from the COSON House, Ikeja at 9am, alongside major broadcast houses in Nigeria, and stream on several virtual platforms around the world.

He urged all Nigerian citizens and creatives to tune in and make their contributions to the topic.

Originated by conceptual artist and former rock star, Bill Drummond in 2005, the No Music Day is celebrated annually on November 21, to protest white noise accompanying society’s modern music and to foster appreciation of music. The day is often observed ensuing no musical sounds are heard anywhere in homes, public spaces, or radio stations.

In Nigeria, No Music Day is celebrated on September 1, to commemorate that historic in 2009 when Nigerian artistes embarked on a week-long hunger-strike to express their frustration with the devastating level of intellectual property banditry in Nigeria.

At age 29, Okoroji was elected National President of Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) and went to transform then unknown body into the one of the nation’s most widespread and well-known creative group. He created and launched the Nigerian Music Awards, Africa’s first international entertainment award event that has hosted ministers, ambassadors and celebrities world over. He was instrumental in the redrafting of Nigerian Copyright Law and its first amendment.

Okoroji is the author of the book Copyright & The New Millionaires (the twists and turns in Nigeria), and writes the online weekly, syndicated column, Saturday with Tony Okoroji.

