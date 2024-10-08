World Peace President, from Denmark, His Eminence, Ambassador Per Stafsenm has described Nigeria as a great asset to the promotion of peace in the world.

Speaking on Monday in Abuja on the occasion of the celebration of the 64th anniversary of Nigeria’s membership of the United Nations (UN), Per Stafsenm applauded the country’s contributions to peace stability throughout Africa and the world.

Per Stafsen urged the country to continue in its role of peace initiatives amongst member states of the African Union (AU), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the UN.

His Eminence, Ambassador Professor CHIDI Ehiriado, International Director, Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA), unequivocally distinguished Nigeria as enlisted in a comity of nations in the world rooting and sacrificing for global peace in the face of barrages of attacks and pockets of insurrections ravaging the nation.

He noted that Nigeria had achieved a lot through the deployment of men, available resources, the academia, and several other means of promoting peace in African religion, expressing the optimism that the Nation would rise above the doldrums currently ravaging it due to economic policies.

He said, “Africa occupies a pride of place in the world. Looking at Nigeria since it joined the United Nations in 1960, I couldn’t celebrate Nigeria’s independence owing to the present situation affecting almost everybody, including me.

“There are ugly trends in Nigeria, but let’s celebrate the good ones. Nigeria remains the big brother to African nations. We have never abandoned any African country. We have assisted them economically with all our resources.”

On the sidelines of the 64th anniversary celebration of Nigeria’s membership of the United Nations, an arm was founded tagged: United Nations Association of Africa ( UNA AFRICA), which equally saw several individuals appointed into positions, while others received awards for towering contributions to peace in the region.

Meanwhile, Engineer Michael Friday bagged the Peace Ambassador and SDGs Council member awards for his utmost dedication and commitment to brokering peace across board.

Addressing journalists after receiving the award, Engr. Michael Friday, who alongside former President Olusegun Obadanjo and several other personalities were recently honoured by the Nigerian Non-Governmental Literacy Support Services (NOGALSS), in appreciation of his dedication to the promotion of literacy and empowerment in Nigeria, said: “If you look at the programme of today, it’s about the UN Sustainable Development Goal which focuses on the development of Africa and the whole world.

“By the special grace of God, having been honored in this light, I will work with the United Nations, the Nigerian government, and all other UN organizations to make sure that Nigeria attains the sustainable development goals which is set to end by 2030. We just have barely five six years to go now. So we’ll go back to the field to see what we can do for the nation.”

The celebration of Nigeria’s membership of the United Nations, and the peace Mayor awards witnessed convergence of national and international organizations, donor agencies and members of diplomatic corps with the theme: ‘Dissecting Nigeria foreign policies towards United Nations we need Africa we want’.

Nigeria became a member of the United Nations barely seven days after attaining independence in 1960.