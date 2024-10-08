The United Nations Association of Africa (UNAA) has appointed His Eminence, Lord Mayor, Most Rev. Prof. Daddy Hezekiah, as a Life Patron of the association.

The announcement was made by the chairman, Board of Directors of the association, Amb. Dr. Emmanuel Nkweke, while briefing journalists in Abuja during the celebration of the 64th anniversary of Nigeria’s membership of the United Nations, which was held in Abuja, Nigeria.

Amb. Nkweke said the huge commitment of the well respected cleric and the contributions and encouragement he has made towards the ideology that led to the birth of the United Nations Association of Africa was a determining factor for his appointment as Lifetime Patron of the association.

Prof. Daddy Hezekiah, who is the founder of Living Christ Mission Onitsha, Anambra State, is also the owner of Hezekiah University, which is situated in Imo State, South-East Nigeria.

Further speaking on the appointment of Daddy Hezekiah, a member of the SDG Council of the UNAA, Amb. Uwaechia Gift, described the contributions of Prof. Daddy Hezekiah to the growth of education as motivational. In her words: “aside the spiritual upliftment which His Eminence Lord Mayor, Most Reverend Daddy Hezekiah has impacted in the lives of those who have come across with him, he has also exuded a humane personality as visible in his philanthropic works as well as his quest for quality and affordable education for Nigerians through his Hezekiah University. She described the announcement of his appointment as Life Time Patron of the United Nations Association of Africa UNAA as timely.”

Also, Amb. Nkweke said Prof. Daddy Hezekiah’s efforts in conflict resolution and diplomacy have earned him respect and admiration within and beyond the African continent. He applauded his efforts in education and capacity building areas, stressing that Prof. Hezekiah has emphasised the importance of education and capacity building as key components for achieving a lasting development, adding that his dedication to empowering the youth and fostering a culture of learning will greatly benefit the UNAA and its mission.