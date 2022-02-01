Polish Ambassador to Nigeria, Joanna Tarnawska, has described Nigeria as a thriving investment destination even as she expressed interest in identifying areas of cooperation with Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), to facilitate the interests of Polish investors in the country.

The envoy made this known when Ag. Executive Secretary/CEO, NIPC, Mr Emeka Offor and his team paid her a courtesy visit at the Polish embassy in Abuja on Friday, a statement by the NIPC media unit made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday said.

She however, noted that there was a negative perception of Nigeria by foreign media and a minor presence of Polish investors in Nigeria. She further noted that another challenge Polish investors faced was in identifying credible companies to collaborate with, in Nigeria.

“Nigeria is a favourable place in general for business and other forms of activities, but Polish investors simply do not know how and where to start,” she said.

In response, Mr Offor assured Tarnawska of NIPC’s support in building awareness and improving investment relations between Poland and Nigeria.

On ascertaining the credibility of companies, Mr Offor stated, “What we always suggest is that prospective investors talk to NIPC first so that we can handhold them – take them through the process.”

“If there are needs to take them to attend certain meetings – with regulators, other government agencies or State Governors, we will willingly handhold them and ensure that they are in safe hands,” he said.

Mr Offor further stated that in line with Nigeria’s e-government initiative, NIPC launched an e-OSIC platform – https://swip.nipc.gov.ng/ which grants access to NIPC’s one stop shop remotely, to further ease doing business in Nigeria.

Recall that in 2017, NIPC took a lead role in pitching Nigeria’s investment prospects at the Polish-Nigeria Trade and Investment Forum in Poznan and at the Polish National Assembly.

The event which was organised with the Centre for Polish and African Affairs of the Poznan University of Communication and Management and Polish – Nigeria Trade & Investment Forum (PONTIF), was set up to increase bilateral trade and investment between both countries; after which some Polish investors visited Nigeria to pursue business interests.

Ambassador Tarnawska committed to a formal visit to NIPC in February, to firm up details of improving the trade and investment relationship between Nigeria and Poland, the statement added.