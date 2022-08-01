The Jamaican High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Desmond Reid, has said that his country and Nigeria share alot of historical bounds.

Reid spoke at a thanksgiving service held at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Throne Room Parish, Abuja on Sunday.

While thanking God for 60 years of Jamaica’s independence, he said activities will be hosted in Abuja and Lagos to showcase the finest aspects of their culture and economic developments.

Pastor Tunde Benjamins-Laniyi, the Resident Pastor, Throne Room Parish of RCCG, congratulated the people of Jamaica on their 60th Independence anniversary, even as he called on Nigerian leaders to take a cue from the Jamaican government.

The cleric further called on Nigerians to reject the old order and go the way of the Lord come 2023 general election.

He admonished Nigerians to ensure they get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and ensure they don’t waste their votes in the forthcoming presidential election.

Benjamin-Laniyi, who made the calls at the mid-year thanksgiving service of Jamaican Embassy and prayer walk on Sunday, said the change Nigerians desired was possible through the ballot come 2023.

The event was graced by dignitaries from Mexico, Israel, Rwanda, Bulgaria and Venezuela, who joined in the thanksgiving service to celebrate with the people of Jamaica and the Jamaican High Commissioner to Nigeria.