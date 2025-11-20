The federal government on Tuesday inaugurated the Federal Technical Committee (FTC) for the Nigeria for Women Programme Scale-Up (NFWP–SU), a move aimed at expanding economic opportunities and social protection for women across the country.

Advertisement

The ceremony, held at Gurara Hall, Rockview Classic Hotel, was presided over by Dr Maryam Ismaila Keshinro, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, who described the inauguration as “the activation of a national machinery for change.” Speaking on behalf of the Honourable Minister, Dr Keshinro highlighted the success of the first phase (2018–2024) in six pilot states, which reached over 460,000 women, formed 22,000 Women Affinity Groups, and mobilised more than N4.4 billion in collective savings.

The scale-up, approved in June 2024, will extend the programme to all states, integrating financial inclusion, livelihood support, and social protection into a unified national framework, turning Women Affinity Groups into sustainable economic institutions linked to formal markets and finance.

Advertisement

Dr Keshinro noted persistent gender gaps, emphasising that 70 per cent of Nigerian women remain extremely poor, only 10 per cent have access to land, and women earn 45–50 per cent less than men.

She said the programme aligns with the National Women Economic Empowerment Policy and the World Bank’s Global Crises Response Framework, addressing food security, climate adaptation, and women’s economic resilience.

The FTC comprises representatives from the Ministries of Budget and Economic Planning, Education, Water Resources, Health and Social Welfare, Communications and Digital Economy, Trade and Investments, Agriculture, Environment, and Finance, ensuring technical guidance, inter-ministerial coordination, and effective programme delivery.

Dr Hadiza Maina, National Project Coordinator, said the scale-up introduces enhanced digital monitoring tools, stronger livelihood support, and greater community involvement. “Our goal is not just to see women benefit economically. We want them to become part of a resilient network capable of withstanding shocks, supporting households, and contributing meaningfully to the local and national economy,” she said, noting a focus on climate-smart agriculture, digital financial literacy, and small-enterprise development.

Dr Yetunde Fatogun of the World Bank praised the initiative, saying, “Global economic uncertainties and climate shocks disproportionately affect women. The NFWP–SU is a timely and strategic response.” She stressed the importance of collaboration among federal and state institutions, development partners, and civil society to reach the most vulnerable women.

Dr Keshinro officially inaugurated the committee, urging members to bring expertise, dedication, and urgency to the national assignment, marking the start of the next phase of Nigeria’s most ambitious women’s empowerment programme.