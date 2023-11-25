In commemoration of 16 Days of activism Against gender based violence, the Senate Committee on Women Affairs (SCOWAS) led by Senator Ireti Kingibe and the ‘OrangeNigeria’ has launched a nationwide initiative to combat Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

The chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women Affairs, Senator Ireti Kingibe, emphasised the need for collective action.

She said addressing gender-based violence requires a united front.

“This project is not just a senate initiative; it is a national call to action. We must stand together to create a society where everyone feels safe, heard and valued,” she added.

A statement by the OrangeNigeria made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend yesterday said the groundbreaking project underscores the Senate’s unwavering commitment to fostering a society where everyone is safe, respected, and free from the scourge of GBV.

This in line with this year’s United Nations 16 Days of Activism global theme, “UNITE! Invest to prevent violence against women and girls”

The statement said “the OrangeNIGERIA! Project represents a collaborative effort to address the root causes of GBV and implement impactful solutions.

With a focus on inclusivity, education, and community engagement, this initiative aims to create lasting change on a national scale”.

Highlighting key features, the statement said the project will introduce comprehensive educational programmes in schools, workplaces, and communities, promoting awareness and understanding of GBV.

“By fostering open conversations, we seek to dismantle stereotypes and empower individuals to stand against violence,” it added.

The statement added that the project embracing technology as a powerful ally, will leverage digital platforms to provide accessible information, resources, and support services.

“An interactive mobile application will be developed to offer a discreet and immediate connection to helplines, counseling, and safety measures. Furthermore, the initiative aims to provide empowerment through provision of economic opportunities.

“Recognising the correlation between economic independence and reduced vulnerability, the project will launch initiatives to empower survivors with skills training, job placement programs, and entrepreneurial opportunities, thereby breaking the cycle of abuse.

“The project also aims to encourage the active participation of communities hence,the call to mobilise community leaders, influencers, and grassroots organizations to actively participate in awareness campaigns to ensure that the solutions are contextually relevant

and address the unique challenges faced by different communities. Together, we can build a future where gender-based violence is

eradicated, and the principles of equality and respect prevail, it added.