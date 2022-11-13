he Nigeria Legion and Green Heroes, have honoured a 109-year-old Nigerian Army veteran, Mr Mele Ture, and other ex-soldiers, who fought in the World War I and II, for their selfless services to humanity.

The awardees were honoured because of the role they played during the wars, which brought honour to the country.

With the theme, “Celebrating Our Heroes”, the award was to reassure the veterans that they are appreciated and their sacrifices in securing the nation remain in the heart of everyone.

Speaking during the event, the national chairman of the Legion, Retired Maj. Gen. Abdulmalik Jibril, said the award ceremony was organised in collaboration with the Green Heroes Foundation and was aimed to celebrate Nigerian heroes by bringing them together.

Jibril said the yearly event was designed to specifically recognise retired officers and men who have distinguished themselves during the conflict, which brought honour and privilege to Nigeria.

He said, “It is common practice that those who represented their countries and defended them gallantly with sorrow, tears, and blood were usually accorded a hero’s welcome.

“Such veterans are also showered with accolades and recognition as a way of appreciating their efforts.”

He said these men put their lives on hold while their desires and aspirations were suspended to satisfy the cause of the nation and the desires of the citizens.

According to him, “Those honoured today are veterans of the Civil war, veterans of ECOMOG, wars both in Liberia and Sierra-Leone, the Bakassi Veterans and veterans who participated in the insurgency and are out of service.

“A lot of them made the supreme sacrifice and didn’t come back and some of them have been inflicted with serious injuries that are life-threatening.

“Thank God, some of them are here. We bring them together to reassure them that giving their life for the nation cannot be forgotten.

“We decided to honour Pa Ture because he fought the first and second World Wars and he is still alive, walking with his two feet although supported by a stick. He retired in 1978,” he said.

On his part, retired Maj. Gen. IBM Haruna said the legion was formed in 1964 to adequately represent and take care of veterans’ needs.

Haruna added that the veterans have a right to be sustained and their families to be well taken care of.

He added, “The Legion is an umbrella association that carter for all the Military Veteran Association and is saddled with the responsibility of taking care of families of fallen heroes like their widows, orphans and all those who depended on them for survival.

“It is commendable that we are now burdened about the safety of the families they left behind.

“Therefore, it is necessary to form a synergy with other sister institutions to ensure our veterans and heroes are well taken care of.”