President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja from the United Kingdom where he went for a routine two-week medical check-up.

The President’s official jet touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Sunday night.

Recall that Buhari left for London on October 31 for what the Presidency described as routine medical check up.

While in London, the President met with the new British monarch, King Charles III last Wednesday.