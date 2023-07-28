Nigeria ‘ll Be Better Under Tinubu, Says APC Chieftain Akanle  

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Williams Toyin Akanle, has urged Nigerians to keep hope alive as he expressed optimism that Nigeria will be better under the administration of President Bola Tinubu despite the removal of the fuel subsidy that has caused untold hardship.

Dr. Akanle stated that things must not continue the way it had been as Nigeria needed a courageous and fearless leader like President Tinubu to bring the needed change that will move the country to enviable height.

Akanle was speaking to journalists in his country home of Makutu-Isanlu in Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State on the sidelines of the 20th Memorial Thanksgiving Service of his mother, Late Mama Janet Akanle.

He enjoined Nigerians to be patient with the President as he will correct the wrong doings of the past administrations even as he lauded President Tinubu for the bold steps taken so far.

He said, “I give President Ahmed Tinubu kudos for taking this bold step, he said let’s face fuel subsidy once and for all and you can see the fallouts. See our neighbouring countries, I saw one border post with more than seven million jerrycans because they have made it a market for trading on Nigeria’s fuel to their own side of the border.”

He added, “There’s light at the end of the tunnel. I believe that things are getting better because there’s direction. Before we didn’t have direction, we were floating. We did not know who was in charge for eight years. But immediately President Tinubu assumed office, you already know that there’s a new Sheriff in town.”