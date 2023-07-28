Friday, July 28, 2023
Read in Hausa
Screening Of Ministerial Nominees ‘ll Be Thorough, Senate Leader Assures Nigerians

by Bode Gbadebo
6 hours ago
in News
Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele

Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele

The Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has assured Nigerians that the Senate will be thorough with the screening of the ministerial nominees forwarded to the Senate by the President Bola Tinubu.

Bamidele said the Senate will scrutinise the nominees thoroughly to ascertain their competences and capabilities to serve Nigeria diligently and in such a way that will bring dividends of democracy to the populace.

 

The Ekiti Central Senator also gave an inkling that the screening of the nominees will commence on Monday, July 31, 2023.

 

Bamidele stated this on Friday, at a programme tagged ’24 Hours Marathon Praise and Worship Service’, organised by his admirers to mark his 60th birthday anniversary, held at the palatial Obafemi Awolowo Civic and Convention Centre in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

