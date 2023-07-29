Nigeria ‘ll Change In Next 9 To 12 Months, Shettima Tells Nigerians In Russia

Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has assured Nigerians especially those living in Russia that the country under the administration of President Bola Tinubu will work again.

The Vice President gave the assurance late Friday evening in St Petersburg at a forum with members of the Nigerian community in Russia.

According to a statement by his media office, Sen. Shettima, who was addressing concerns raised by members of the Nigerian community, said: “be rest assured that in the next 9 to 12 months there will be a swift change in the fortunes of Nigeria, I’m talking with all sense of certainty and responsibility because I believe in the capacity and commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Speaking on the efforts of the administration to reposition the economy, the VP said: “we are here for the Africa-Russia Summit, but we are also here fundamentally to pursue the completion of the Ajaokuta Steel Complex and revival of the Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON).

“It’s going to be a game changer. Having a vibrant steel industry is a sine qua non for the industrial take off of any nation. I can bet you, I can promise you that the President will bring Ajaokuta to a reality.