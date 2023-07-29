FIFA WWC: Renard Scores Late Winner As France Beat Brazil

Captain Wendie Renard headed a late winner as France beat Brazil in a thrilling game at Brisbane in the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Eugenie le Sommer put the French ahead after 17 minutes, before Debinha pulled Brazil level in the second half.

There was end to end action as two of the pre-tournament favourites delivered a game which lived up to expectations.

But it was Renard – who had been an injury doubt – who headed in the decisive goal with seven minutes to go.

“She is the leader of the team,” France manager Herve Renard said of his captain, adding , If she was not able to play today then it wouldn’t be the same. We were lucky to have her today.”