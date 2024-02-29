Nigeria will need $26,520,000 for the procurement of Multiple Micronutrient Supplements (MMS) to effectively tackle anaemia in pregnant women and under-five children.

The Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS 2018) revealed that 58 per cent of women of reproductive age and 68 per cent of under-5 children in Nigeria are anaemic.

While Iron and Folic Acid Supplement (IFAS) are the essential drugs given to pregnant women in Nigeria, nutritionists who spoke with LEADERSHIP at the Civil Society-Scaling Up Nutrition in Nigeria’s (CS-SUNN) two-day Media Capacity Strengthening For Improved Visibility Of Anaemia Reduction Through Scale-Up Of MMS In Nigeria, on Thursday in Abuja, averred that IFAS was not enough to tackle anaemia in pregnancy and under-5 children.

To this end, the Nigerian government with partners, has introduced the MMS, a tiny pill which is safe, cost effective and affordable and has 15 vitamins and minerals, including IFAS.

Currently, there are 12 states in Nigeria that have included MMS in routine drugs given to pregnant women and plans are ongoing to expand the intervention to five more states.

To ensure that the MMS is available for all pregnant women in Nigeria, nutrition officer at the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Yadika Charles told LEADERSHIP that the government will need to budget $26,520,000 to procure the supplement.

Explaining further, Charles said, “There are about 7.8 million pregnant women in Nigeria. Meanwhile, a bottle of MMS (containing 180 pills) cost $3.4. It will cost Nigeria $26.5 million to ensure that pregnant women have access to a bottle of MMS. To be realistic, we have target 60 per cent of pregnant women in Nigeria will have access to MMS in three years.”

On states that have made commitment for the transitioning from IFAS to MMS, Charles disclosed that, Plateau, Kwara, Katsina, Jigawa, Gombe, Adamawa and Borno states have made commitment to rollout MMS, adding that, “Out of these states, N600 million has been released by four states as part of the Match Child Nutrition Fund.

“The states are Jigawa doling out N250,000 for the procurement of MMS for pregnant women; Katsina releasing N200,000,000; Adamawa releasing N100,000,000 and Gombe releasing N50,000,000.”

The nutrition officer assured that UNICEF is ready to dole out for instance $13 million, if the Nigerian government can pay the counterpart fund of $13 million. “UNICEF is also working to ensure that MMS is produced locally. Presently we import the Supplement. If we start local production of the Supplement, it will boost accessibility and reduce the cost of the Supplement,” he affirmed.

In the same vein, the head, food and nutrition division, Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Chito Nelson, said currently, Nigeria loses $1.5 billion in GDP annually due to micronutrient deficiencies alone.

She averred that micronutrient deficiency also called hidden hunger is of public health importance in Nigeria, adding that, “It results when any of the micronutrient like vitamin A deficiency; Iron deficiency Anaemia; Iodine Deficiency Disorder and Zinc deficiency disorder, required for the normal functioning of the body is inadequate or is totally lacking in the body.”

On the effect of anaemia on mothers, Nelson disclosed that maternal and fetal well-being are adversely affected; there is increased morbidity and fetal mortality; pregnant women experiencing breathing difficulties, fainting, tiredness, palpitation and sleep difficulties; there is increased risk of developing perinatal infection; pre-eclampsia; complication of labour and even death and postpartum cognitive impairment.

On the consequences of anaemia on the Fetus, Nelson said anaemia can lead to stillbirth; pre-term delivery; intrauterine growth retardation; congenital malformations; reduced immunocompetence and abnormal organ development.

To tackle anaemia in pregnant women and under-five children, the head of food and nutrition however advocated nationwide rollout of MMS, which is efficacious, safe, cost effective and affordable.

“MMS has 15 vitamins and minerals, including iron and folic acid in recommended dosage. MMS has 20 years of research, providing clear evidence that MMS is more effective than IFAS to prevent adverse birth outcomes. The last two years have seen progress in MMS policy development and implementation research in most countries. Now is the time to accelerate implementation and address key issues such as ensuring effective and equitable coverage and a sustainable supply of high-quality and affordable supplements,” she advocated.

Nutrition officer, Federal Ministry of Health, Beatrice Ali, while speaking on the need to transition from IFAS to MMS, said, “MMS contains 30mg of iron similar benefit on maternal anaemia compared with IFA (Containing 30mmg or 60mg of iron). MMS reduced the risk of Low Birth Weight by 13 per cent in comparison to IFAS.”

Explaining further, Ali said, MMS contain 62 per cent of Vitamin A 800mg; 58 per cent Vitamin C (As ascorbic Acid) 70mg; Vitamin D(as Cholecalcerferol) (200IU); Vitamin E (As Tacophenyl Succinate);

53 per cent of Vitamin B-1 (as Thiamine Mononitrite) 10mg; 88 per cent of Vitamin B-2 (Riboflavin) 1.4mg; 100 per cent Vitamin B-3 (as Niacinamide) 1.8mg and 95 per cent of Vitamin B-6 (Riboflavin HCL) 1.9mg.

Others are 113 per cent Folate (as Folic acid) 680mcg DFE/400mcg; 93 per cent Vitamin B-12( as Cyanocobalamine 2.6mcg; 111 per cent of Iron (as Ferrous Fumerate) 30mcg; 52 per cent Iodine (as Potassium Iodide) 150mcg; 115 per cent Zinc (as Zinc Oxide) 15mg; 93 per cent Selenum (as Sodium Selenite) 65mcg and Copper (as Cupric Oxide), she added.

Speaking on the theme of the workshop: Strengthening Media Capacity for Improved Visibility Of Anaemia Reduction Through Scale-Up Of MMS In Nigeria, CS-SUNN executive secretary, Mr. Sunday Okoronkwo said, Nigeria stands at the crossroads of an urgent and collective challenge, which is the reduction of anemia, a hidden hunger that affects millions, particularly women and children, across the country.

“Anemia’s impact on health, cognitive development, and overall productivity is a barrier we must dismantle for the prosperity and well-being of our communities,” he added.

Recognising the power of informed advocacy and the critical role that media plays in shaping public discourse, Okoronkwo said this gathering is not just a meeting but a clarion call. “It is an invitation to each of you to join hands in a concerted effort to amplify the message that the fight against anemia is winnable, and the scale-up of MMS is a scientifically proven strategy we must embrace.

“Together, let us embark on this transformative journey to ensure that every Nigerian, from the newborn to the expectant mother, from the bustling cities to the rural heartlands, has access to the essential nutrients needed for a healthy and thriving life. May our collective efforts here lead to a brighter, healthier future for Nigeria,” he affirmed.