The National Vice President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), South South Zone, Archibong Emmah Isong, has stated that Nigeria lacks the political will to conquer terrorism.

Advertisement

Isong made the remarks while speaking in an interactive session with journalists shortly after a prayer session by the Semakemek Support Group for an end to bloodshed in the country.

Isong who is also General Overseer of Christian Central Chapel International (CCCI) stated that the planned intervention in the rising insecurity in the country is from God, stressing that Nigeria needs the support of the United States to end the menace.

Advertisement

“Nigeria does not have the political will to end the insecurity in the country and the planned intervention by the United States is from God.

“We need support in arms, technology, intelligence sharing and you cannot fight international terrorism without the United States because they have been there”, Isong maintained

The PFN National vice President in the South South stated that the prayer group followed the need for Christian leaders to speak with one voice.

Isong averred that the church are the salt of the earth and will lose its saltiness if it remains indifferent to political developments in the society.