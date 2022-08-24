The Nigeria Power Sector Awards organizers have called for nominations for the 2022 edition of the awards meant to recognise organisations and individuals that have contributed positively to the growth of the power sector.

The maiden awards in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) will hold at the prestigious Sheraton Hotels in Abuja on November 23, 2022 .

In a statement by the Director of Marketing and Sponsorship, Nigeria Power Sector Awards Limited, Racheal Salahu, she said the Awards will celebrate the efforts and achievements of deserving public and private organizations and individuals across the entire NESI value chain and the renewable energy/off-grid sector.

“The Awards aims to reward and incentivize organizations and individuals who have contributed in measurable ways to the improvements, growth and progress in the sector; catalyze further improvements, growth, innovation and progress in the power sector; and transparently highlight the improvements and growth achieved within the power sector in order to change the negative public opinion about the power sector, which has become a hindrance and constraint to attracting much needed long term investments in the power sector,” the statement said.

“It will beam the spotlight on the innovation, growth and progress achieved by these organizations and individuals, highlighting their efforts and achievements within the power sector since the conclusion of the power sector privatization.

“In addition, the power sector Awards will provide a unique platform for networking, stimulate top level interactions and deepen collaborations within the power sector.

“The Awards will bring together key stakeholders top level State government officials involved in the power sector at sub-national levels, top officials from Nigeria’s power and energy sector, Ministers and top government officials in the power sector ministries and regulatory organizations, top level members of the National Assembly, of Banks, financial institutions, development finance institutions and private equity infrastructure funds that are power sector focused, Core Investors of GenCos and DisCos, amongst other high-level dignitaries expected to attend the Awards.

The broad award categories are structured to highlight and recognize every segment of the NESI. They include Electricity Power Generation Category, Electricity Distribution Category, Independent Power Provider Of The Year (Captive Generation), Most Innovative Power Technology Category, Renewable Energy Category, Gas Supply Company Of The Year, Transaction/Deal Category, Public Sector Organization Of The Year, Development Finance Institution Of The Year, Bank / Financial Institution Of The Year, Best State Government in the Power Sector, and the Lifetime Achievement Awards.

There will also be a posthumous award to be given to the Late Engr. Joseph Makoju, OFR, whose contributions and achievements in the power sector was exceptional in developing the NESI.

Nominations for the respective awards are currently open and will close on the 30th of September 2022. We encourage public and private organizations who actively involved in the power sector.

In conclusion, we are very excited to recognize the growth in the power sector and we are pleased to pioneer this remarkable award event. Despite the current challenges in the sector, we are determined to celebrate the modest improvements, progress and innovative strides within the sector every year in order to achieve the objectives of power sector privatization.

“The unbundling and privatization of the Nigerian power sector was concluded since 2013. However, due to a myriad of challenges, the power sector has not yet delivered on the envisaged benefits of privatization in terms of reliable electricity supply.

In spite of these challenges bedeviling the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), the power sector has undoubtedly achieved measurable but modest progress and improvements since the conclusion of the privatization, and is on the path of growth. Unfortunately, these improvements and progress are often overshadowed by the challenges in the sector,” the statement said.