The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested the director, Finance and Account of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Eno Ubi Otu, for his alleged involvement in N25billion fraud.

A highly placed source, who confirmed the development to LEADERSHIP on Wednesday night, said Otu was being grilled by the EFCC operatives in relation to a case of alleged diversion of over N25billion tax remittances.

Otu, who arrived at the EFCC office in the early hours of Wednesday, August 24, 2022, was still being interrogated as at press time.

The source further disclosed that the arrest was part of a larger investigation arising from the forensic audit report of the NDDC.

Meanwhile, spokesperson of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, could not be reached for confirmation.