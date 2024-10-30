The 2024 African Governance and Transparency and Integrity Index report has highlighted serious governance challenges facing Nigeria.

According to Victor Okebe Agi, Public Relations Officer at the Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity, the release of the 2024 Mo Ibrahim Index on African Governance unveiled urgent and concerning trends in Nigeria’s governance landscape. With a ranking of 33 out of 53 African nations and a score of 45.7 out of 100, Nigeria has experienced a -1.4 decline in its governance score between 2014 and 2023.

The decline was further underscored by low scores in critical categories such as Security; Rule of Law (39.7), Participation, Rights Inclusion (47.9), Foundations for Economic Opportunity (48.6), and Human Development (46.4).

The figures, when compared with the performances of federal public institutions, the 36 state governments, and the 774 local government areas (LGAs) in the Transparency and Integrity Index 2024, also recently released by the Center for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity, point to the country’s systemic decline and reflect broader governance challenges in Nigerian institutions.

“As Nigeria has traditionally held a prideful position as ‘the giant of Africa’ these rankings are an urgent reminder of the nation’s slipping standing in the African and global arenas. While Nigeria’s size, population, and resources position it as a leader on the continent, governance failures undermine its potential and influence,” the report said.

The Mo Ibrahim Index and the Transparency and Integrity Index underscore a lack of transparency, ineffective public sector accountability, and inconsistent enforcement of anti-corruption mechanisms. These indicators suggest a system that needs immediate reform to restore confidence and reverse these troubling trends.

“It is crucial to emphasize that Nigeria’s declining governance score has a profound impact on its national and international reputation. A lack of rule of law and security not only affects domestic stability but also deters foreign direct investment and constrains economic growth. The country’s performance in the areas of human development, economic opportunities, and inclusion signals challenges that jeopardize Nigeria’s ambitions to lead in Africa’s economic and political spheres,” the report said.

Furthermore, the governance gaps exacerbated issues such as poverty, inequality, and infrastructure deficiencies and diminish Nigeria’s quality of life and opportunities for socio-economic progress. Failure to address these deficits has long-term implications, from eroding public trust to an environment ripe for corruption and impunity.

“In light of these findings, the Center urgently calls on government institutions to take immediate action to improve Nigeria’s performance across these critical indicators. It is imperative that the government align its actions with the standards set by the TII to strengthen anti-corruption mechanisms, improve transparency in government dealings, enforce compliance with the Public Procurement Act, establish stronger whistleblower protections, and implement clear mechanisms for accountability across public institutions,’’ it added.

The Center noted that Nigeria’s score in the 2024 Index on African Governance on the security and rule of law variable points to the need to bolster security frameworks and judicial reforms that protect citizens’ rights, reduce incidences of lawlessness, and ensure fair and equal application of the law to restore public trust in the justice system. This can be consolidated when the system promotes civic engagement and inclusive policies that allow marginalised groups to participate.

“Importantly, these reports are a clarion call to authorities to invest in human capital development by committing to increased healthcare, education, and skills training programs to improve human development indicators and equip the workforce with skills to drive Nigeria’s future economic growth.

” The government is also encouraged to support the private sector with policies and incentives to attract foreign investment and help local businesses grow. We believe that by creating a more stable business environment with transparent regulations, Nigeria will improve its competitiveness on the African continent.

“The Center calls on stakeholders, including civil society, media, private sector partners, and every Nigerian, to support and champion well-meaning efforts and reforms. It is high time we committed to transparent governance reforms, the rule of law, and a renewed focus on human development,” it added.