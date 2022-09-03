The fourth edition of the Nigeria Reggae Festival focuses on the promotion of peace and unity in the nation.

Organized by the Music Africa Awake Foundation, the three days festival set for November 11 – 13, at the Trade Fair Motel, Badagry Expressway, Lagos, will attract international reggae music artistes to perform at the event.

While participating artists are yet to be revealed, organizers noted that artiste Oritsefemi is scheduled to perform at the festival. Meantime, several musicians and the Reggae and Rastafarian brotherhood are gearing up for the festival.

Lead, of the foundation, Prince Emeka Ojukwu, speaking of the show and the importance of reggae music said, “Reggae music have been known to promote peace and speak the truth to our leaders and people. The Nigeria Reggae Festival will hold for three days at the Trade Fair Motel, and we chose Lagos as venue because Lagos is a mini Nigeria where all tribes are represented. We want to use this platform to unite Nigerians. We had a pilot show in Anambra State, and had in attendance the Ambassador of Jamaica to Nigeria.

So, we mean business, and invite all to come, and let’s unite for common good.”