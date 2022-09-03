Despite the proliferation of quack skin beauticians, the lead formulator and CEO, Medas Botanics, Gladys Adurojaiye, has advised Nigerians to always engage professionals.

Adurojaiye said that the level of quacks in the skin beauty industry is fast rising. Many Nigerians who patronize them have looked back in regret because of the eventual damage to their skin but there are still some who have positioned themselves as professionals in the industry.

“It is better in the long run to engage the services of professionals even though it may cost more. Today, we stand tall,we have built a trusted brand in the skin beauty industry in Nigeria,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, Meda Botanics is a natural skincare brand which focuses on enhancing and maintaining the natural complexion of women.

She explained that Meda Botanics has come into the beauty space to make a difference having successfully formulated a wide range of products to help rejuvenate, nourish and keep the skin radiant without bleaching it.

According to her, Medas Botanics started with one goal, thats is, to deliver healthy glowing skin to individuals who are conscious of the health of their skin.

She said, “I started dreaming of producing plant-based skincare products as far back as 2006. I remember using a product introduced to me by a friend which damaged my skin after about a month of using them. The outcome made me lose self confidence.

I lost my self-esteem and I vowed never to try such again.”

She revealed that the unpleasant experience inspired her search for a skincare brand that’ll just enhance her skin without bleaching it or damaging it. Her search led her to birthing her own beauty brand known as Medas Botanics.

Describing the company’s brand offering, the skin expert notes that

Medas botanics is a safe and affordable skincare brand for everyone, as her range of products targets beauty conscious individuals at varying age groups as well as have formulated products for children and adults.

“We have wide range of skin beauty products, from treatment to maintenance. Some of them includes,

visage glow to help treat acne, Clear glow for people dealing with hyperpigmentation, luscious glow for dry and sensitive skin, sheer glow to main the natural complexion, skin nutrient made with tomatoes extract for natural complexion among others,” she noted.

Beyond profit, the skin expert says her moment of joy are the privileges of creating employment for many young women as well as helping to reduce quacks.

Adurojaiye said that a lot of people are interested in starting a skin beauty business but don’t know how to go about it. For some, it is about the huge capital involved and for some, it is about the stress involved. At Medas Botanics, we can help turn your dream into reality and we are here to help and guide you through with starting this business with little or no money involved.

While highlighting on how to become a Wholesaler, Adurojaiye stated that you can buy the Medas Products in large quantity at a discounted rate and sell at the retail price and make enough money to enlarge the business.

“You can buy any of the Medas Products as a base product in large quantity and customize to your choice by adding fragrance and other ingredients, repackage on smaller containers, add your label and sell. We can also help you formulate the products according to your choice, package them in containers and even attach your label on them. You just have to send us your specifications and logo design and leave every other thing to us.

“We have a formulation school here where we teach you everything you need to know about formulating any skincare product you are interested in at an affordable fee.

“You can dropship for us by marketing our products to a third party, we’ll deliver to your customers and you will get your commission on the product. And you can do this without leaving the comfort of your home.

“You can take any of the steps above and get your skincare business started. Once started, you can market the products to your target audience of healthy skin lovers and you can be rest assured these products will work well to target your skin needs and give you a healthy glowing radiant complexion in your natural skin tone. This will eliminate any challenge you might have in maintaining and growing your business,” she said.

She further explained that before venturing into a skincare business, you need to decide the audience you will be serving. This will help you craft your message to attract only the right target audience to your business.

Another thing you need to do is to ensure your business is properly registered with the right authority, and open a corporate account to operate your business. This helps to build trust and business

You could decide to start from your room and grow. Skincare business is really easy to start and a good mine if you have the right solutions.