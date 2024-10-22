Advertisement

The World Health Organisation (WHO) country representative to Nigeria, Dr. Walter Mulombo, has warned that Nigeria risks missing key health targets under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Dr. Mulombo said that only 17 percent of the SDG targets are on track, leaving 83 percent in serious jeopardy.

The WHO country representative stated this at a two-day WHO training workshop for health journalists, aimed at promoting data-driven health reporting, in Abuja.

He emphasised the need for Nigeria to accelerate its efforts to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030, stressing the need for implementation, quality, scale, and speed.

Dr. Mulombo highlighted Nigeria’s poor healthcare ranking, positioned 187th out of 191 countries, as a critical indicator of the nation’s challenges, stating that inadequate funding, insufficiently trained healthcare personnel, and high costs of medical services were identified as key barriers that require immediate attention.

He said that while the country has made progress in building health infrastructure, it must now act decisively to strengthen its system and prepare for emerging threats.

He explained that the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and global economic instability have further complicated efforts to meet the SDGs while urging all sectors, government, communities, and international partners to rally together to overcome these challenges.

The WHO representative underscored the pivotal role of journalists in bridging the gap between healthcare experts and the public.

He encouraged journalists to engage in ethical and evidence-based reporting to counter misinformation and build trust in healthcare reforms, particularly in remote areas.

While acknowledging that Nigeria has the potential to meet the 2030 UHC targets, Dr. Mulombo stressed that accelerating progress requires collaboration between the government, development partners, and the media.

He reaffirmed WHO’s support for Nigerian journalists and healthcare professionals, citing the country’s effective response to past crises, such as the Ebola outbreak and COVID-19 pandemic, as examples of resilience.

The WHO’s efforts, in partnership with other UN agencies, will focus on identifying strategic ways to support Nigeria’s health sector and help the country meet its development goals.